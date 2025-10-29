Stricter monitoring needed for projects that destroy forests

The Supreme Court’s rebuke to the Maharashtra government over its shoddy record on compensatory afforestation should jolt every state awake. It has suspended clearances for Mumbai’s infrastructure projects after finding that barely half of the 20,460 saplings planted to replace felled trees had survived. These were trees sacrificed for metro lines and a tunnel slicing under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park—a project that quite literally tunnels through the city’s lungs. Chief Justice B R Gavai’s Bench has now warned the state that even earlier clearances could be withdrawn if credible afforestation plans are not on the table by November 10.

Infrastructure drives growth. But when roads, tunnels and airports bulldoze through forests, the balance between progress and preservation collapses. The Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act was meant to prevent exactly this—by mandating that agencies plant twice the number of trees they fell. Instead, it has become a bureaucratic ritual. Permissions to hack trees are granted easily; the promised saplings are planted on paper and left to die on the ground. The forest department’s own affidavit admitted as much: most saplings perished for lack of protection and maintenance.