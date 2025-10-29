Vintage Rohit and Virat set tone for World Cup 2027

A week in Australia reminded Indian cricket fans that even time’s toll cannot dull old masters for long. After a sluggish start in the first two ODIs, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rekindled memories of their prime with a vintage 168-run stand in Sydney, guiding India home in a measured chase of 237. Under Shubman Gill’s youthful leadership, the veterans’ role goes well beyond scoring runs. They form a bridge between eras—their experience giving Gill the space to grow into his captaincy without being weighed down by expectation too early.

The big challenge, however, for the Board of Control for Cricket in India—Sharma and Kohli’s employer—is to ensure both stay at the top of their game. Their goals are fairly clear, even if left unsaid: to feature in the Indian team for the 2027 50-over World Cup in South Africa and Namibia. Much can happen between now and then. Age is an unforgiving beast and waits for no one, but the two must give themselves the best chance of staying fit, fresh and match-ready in the only format they now play for India.