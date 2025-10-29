Vintage Rohit and Virat set tone for World Cup 2027

A week in Australia reminded Indian cricket fans that even time’s toll cannot dull old masters for long. After a sluggish start in the first two ODIs, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rekindled memories of their prime with a vintage 168-run stand in Sydney, guiding India home in a measured chase of 237. Under Shubman Gill’s youthful leadership, the veterans’ role goes well beyond scoring runs. They form a bridge between eras—their experience giving Gill the space to grow into his captaincy without being weighed down by expectation too early.
The big challenge, however, for the Board of Control for Cricket in India—Sharma and Kohli’s employer—is to ensure both stay at the top of their game. Their goals are fairly clear, even if left unsaid: to feature in the Indian team for the 2027 50-over World Cup in South Africa and Namibia. Much can happen between now and then. Age is an unforgiving beast and waits for no one, but the two must give themselves the best chance of staying fit, fresh and match-ready in the only format they now play for India.
The larger question is how the BCCI manages legacy players while shaping future squads. Selectors want them to participate in the domestic 50-over tournament to have a clear frame of reference before naming upcoming teams. The Vijay Hazare Trophy begins after the South Africa ODI series and before the Kiwis arrive in January. One could argue that Kohli and Sharma deserve selection for the South Africa series purely on the strength of their track record.
What the moment really calls for is clarity from the BCCI—on expectations, selection criteria and the roadmap ahead. Every innings need not become a referendum on their careers, but every decision around them will test the board’s vision. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has said the veterans will not be judged match by match but evaluated in context. India has not always managed its senior players gracefully. The coming phase offers a chance to correct that. How the board handles Kohli and Sharma over the next two years will shape the team’s balance—and set a precedent for how experience and renewal can truly coexist in Indian cricket.