Negligence darkens the festival of light

Joy turned to tragedy in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi this Diwali. Across the states, at least 300 people— many of them children—suffered burns and eye injuries from carbide guns, crude explosive devices sold as festive novelties. Hospitals in MP confirmed that at least 14 children lost their eyesight, while other reports suggest up to 30 people may face permanent blindness.

These contraptions, once used to scare animals from fields, became a fad after social media videos glamourised their loud blasts and flashes, labelling them as ‘PVC monkey repeller guns’. Made by mixing calcium carbide with water, they are far more dangerous than conventional firecrackers. Ophthalmologists have called them ‘chemical bombs’ and the All India Ophthalmological Society has demanded a national ban.

Scrambling to control the fallout, the authorities now admit that these weapons were being freely sold online and in local markets as a festive innovation. Despite multiple advisories against conventional crackers issued in previous years, enforcement remained weak. The police seized hundreds of such devices and arrested sellers only after the deaths made headlines—a familiar case of action after tragedy.

Three failures stand out. First, the absence of any oversight allowed a toxic mix of chemical explosives to be marketed as trendy fireworks. Second, government or civic public awareness campaigns around fireworks safety failed to detect the new, deadlier trend. Third, a digital failure: viral social-media videos glamourising carbide blasts spread unchecked, driving demand among impressionable teenagers.