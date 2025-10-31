Pay panel must keep an eye on welfare, infrastructure needs

Ending months of hand-wringing, the Union government has finally announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to recommend salary revisions for government employees. This is welcome news for 47 lakh employees and nearly 68 lakh pensioners. Yet, the timing has invited scrutiny. Although the Centre initiated the process before the Delhi assembly elections, it took over ten months to set the wheels in motion—and the formal announcement now comes just ahead of the Bihar polls.

The irony is that employees will still have to wait. The commission is expected to take about two years to study pay structures, allowances, and pension obligations, and submit its report by April 2027. Implementation could take longer, pushing the actual rollout to late-2027 or early-2028—conveniently close to the 2029 general elections—although salary revisions will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

Beyond delays and optics, the fiscal implications are sobering. The estimated outgo of ₹2.4–3.2 lakh crore will strain public finances. Historically, pay panels have balanced government capacity, economic growth, and inflation. Yet, successive revisions have substantially expanded long-term expenditure, often rising faster than per-capita income growth. The 7th Pay Commission’s 2.57-fold increase in basic pay—a 157 percent jump—is a case in point.