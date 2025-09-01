China must earn India's trust, not merely mention it

Substantively, the meeting tackled two core tensions: terrorism and trade. Modi highlighted cross-border terrorism as a priority, drawing attention to the shared vulnerability both countries face. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s statement that China has shown “understanding and cooperation” is a welcome, if cautiously optimistic, signal, particularly given Pakistan’s presence in the SCO and Beijing’s complex ties with Islamabad. The second area of friction, trade, saw both leaders acknowledge the pressing need to address India’s ballooning deficit with China. Misri was forthright in recognising that narrowing this gap “will contribute to a change in perception in the relationship”. The agreement to deepen trade and investment while boosting policy predictability and direct flights adds a layer of economic practicality to the diplomatic symbolism.

Importantly, both leaders reaffirmed that they are “partners, not rivals”. With global supply chains rattled, and the Global South seeking a stronger voice, India and China, despite deep-rooted differences, seem aware that durable cooperation serves their national and regional interests. Yet, trust must be earned, not merely declared. Peace on the border remains a precondition for any lasting breakthrough. Resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights are steps towards rebuilding people-to-people trust. This meeting may not transform the relationship overnight, but it has helped place it back on a more constructive—albeit cautiously optimistic—forward-looking path.