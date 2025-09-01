Shuttlers put up fight, have a long way to go

After being in the wilderness for almost all season, the Indian shuttlers breathed fresh life into their game in the last seven days or so, offering new hope ahead of the marquee continental event—the Asian Games— next year. After missing out on a medal at the Olympics and struggling in both singles and doubles at top BWF Tour events, India finally managed to win a medal at the BWF World Championships in Paris last week. Once again, it was the versatile duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who showed why they are still India’s best.

P V Sindhu displayed compelling signs of retracing her old steps even while falling short of a historic sixth world championship medal. However, it was enough to show that even at 30 she can bring her big-game mentality to the elite level. Her game against World No 2 Wang Zhi Yi had glimpses of the vintage Sindhu. However, it is a big concern that she was the only Indian representative in women’s singles. Another spark was the mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, making their championship debut, who narrowly missed out on a medal. The fact that the duo came close to challenging a podium finish could act as a springboard for better results.