Fresh price push awaited as car sales hit a bump

But that is not good enough. This June saw even SUV sales declining for the first time in years with a 2.1 percent fall. The most recent slump in sales has been explained as potential customers holding back after the Prime Minister announced a tax bonanza this Diwali.

The market expectation is that the levy on cheaper models would go down to 18 percent from 28 percent, while that for luxury cars would rise to 40 percent. Perhaps a 10 percent cut in this price-sensitive market may be lubricant enough for sales to move ahead again.

On the broader landscape, car sales in reverse gear must be seen as a result of ‘sticker shock’. The under-Rs 5-lakh small car is a myth of the past. No decent model can be had for less than Rs 10 lakh today.

Prices have more than doubled in 5 years as higher steel and other component prices, relentless tax hikes, and changing safety and emission norms have added to costs. For instance, just adding the mandatory six airbags costs about Rs 60,000 a unit.

Car manufacturers, too, have taken customers for granted and have continued to increase their margins. Strangely, we keep forgetting India is an extremely price-sensitive market and consumers have their way of hitting back.

The GST cutback could not have been timed better for this $240-billion industry that contributes about 6 percent to India’s GDP. Both the government and manufacturers will have to find ways of making cars more affordable.