Punishment must follow conviction, not precede it

In the present case, the prosecution has relied heavily on the concept of a “larger conspiracy”, citing WhatsApp groups and meetings as evidence of coordination.

Khalid’s counsel rightly argued that being a member of such groups without sending incriminating messages cannot amount to criminality. No money trail, no weapons, and recovery of no kind has been linked to him.

Equally troubling are the words of the solicitor general that those doing something against the nation “better be in jail until acquitted or convicted”. His insistence that “long incarceration can’t be used to seek relief” runs counter to the prosecutor’s duty, which is to seek a fair and expeditious trial, not indefinite detention.

The 2020 Delhi riots were a tragic event, and it is important to achieve closure and accountability through solid evidence, fair trial, and timely adjudications. The state should quickly present any proof of conspiracy and work to secure convictions. Otherwise, the accused cannot be held in prison indefinitely, only on suspicion and association.

The judiciary has often asserted that personal liberty is the soul of democracy. In K A Najeeb (2021), the Supreme Court acknowledged that “the presence of statutory restrictions like Section 43D(5) per se does not oust the ability of constitutional courts to grant bail on grounds of violation of Part III of the Constitution”.

The Delhi riots case will test whether fairness, balance, and credibility are finally upheld in the face of political and social turbulence. A law intended to protect the country must not be seen as corroding the very freedoms it was meant to defend.