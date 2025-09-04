Take holistic view while recognising disabilities

The committee, in its meeting led by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD), justified the rejection citing reasons from some conditions not posing a lifelong debilitating problem to applying the DEPwD disabilityassessment guidelines of March 2024. However, the rejection will keep the afflicted from the benefits they could accrue if they were they recognised under the RPwD Act, which already includes 21 types of disabilities including some physical, mental and neurological conditions, and some blood disorders.

Although there is no survey to ascertain the number of people afflicted by the nine rejected conditions, it is estimated that they affect millions in India. Conditions can vary from mild to severe, but the committee seems to have overlooked that many in the severe category would live ‘disabled lives’ like those already recognised under the Act. If inclusivity is a serious goal, ease of rectification of the condition and the degree to which normal functions are compromised need to be considered, instead of criteria-based eligibility. Persons with disabilities are not without useful skills or talents. A closer look is needed at those seeking such benefits, instead of labelling one category as ‘disabled’ while leaving out another equally deserving one.