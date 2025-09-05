Climate resilient plan must for Bhubaneshwar

A new study has rather alarming projections for Bhubaneswar. An integrated heat and cooling action plan developed for the Odisha capital estimates that, by 2050, ‘normal’ hot days might turn out to be as bad as heatwave events.
While rising heat projections are a global phenomenon, Bhubaneswar is likely to witness the summer maximum temperature soar by 1.5 °C, with heat stress extending to 7-9 hours daily, posing significant health risks and productivity loss. The report also found a peculiar trend of low mortalities during summer (March-July), but higher numbers during August-October when humidity levels jump.
While the report by think tank iForest suggests an integrated action plan, what Bhubaneswar actually needs is an urban development rethink. What must agitate the state government is the fact that the capital—now with a population of about 1 million—witnessed unbridled construction activity in the last two decades.
In the six years between 2018 and 2024, the city’s built-up area grew by almost a quarter and, at the same time, the vegetation cover plunged by a tenth. More importantly, a whopping three-fourths of water bodies vanished. These factors have contributed to the ‘heat island’ effect, turning the capital into a boiling cauldron.
Bhubaneswar is among the most liveable cities in the country, but the tag may not remain for long unless urban planning factors in decisive climate action.
Located not far from the coast, Bhubaneswar has borne the brunt of natural calamities. Some of the worst cyclones to hit the state have not only dealt severe blows to the city’s infrastructure, but these hazards have also caused significant loss of green cover.
At the core of Bhubaneswar’s problems is the regional disparity the state has witnessed in the last several decades. As the biggest urban centre, spread now over 180 sq km, it has seen continuous migration, heaping pressure on housing resources, which in turn attracted huge real estate investments and consequent unplanned, skewed growth.
Much of the damage can be contained if the government revisits the city’s comprehensive development plan. The change in land use patterns must be carefully monitored, and no-go areas identified and strictly adhered to. The capital of a coastal state requires climate-resilient infrastructure, not just housing projects dotting the cityscape. The focus should be on sustainable growth.