Climate resilient plan must for Bhubaneshwar

A new study has rather alarming projections for Bhubaneswar. An integrated heat and cooling action plan developed for the Odisha capital estimates that, by 2050, ‘normal’ hot days might turn out to be as bad as heatwave events.

While rising heat projections are a global phenomenon, Bhubaneswar is likely to witness the summer maximum temperature soar by 1.5 °C, with heat stress extending to 7-9 hours daily, posing significant health risks and productivity loss. The report also found a peculiar trend of low mortalities during summer (March-July), but higher numbers during August-October when humidity levels jump.

While the report by think tank iForest suggests an integrated action plan, what Bhubaneswar actually needs is an urban development rethink. What must agitate the state government is the fact that the capital—now with a population of about 1 million—witnessed unbridled construction activity in the last two decades.

In the six years between 2018 and 2024, the city’s built-up area grew by almost a quarter and, at the same time, the vegetation cover plunged by a tenth. More importantly, a whopping three-fourths of water bodies vanished. These factors have contributed to the ‘heat island’ effect, turning the capital into a boiling cauldron.