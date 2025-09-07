Peace gets a chance: Mend Manipur's social fabric now

Although there was some subsequent dissonance from a few outfits, the accord is expected to remain in place. It provides for the opening of National Highway-2, the state’s lifeline that was hitherto blocked. The insurgents agreed to cooperate with the security forces to maintain tranquillity along the buffer region of the highway controlled by the Kuki-Zos, ensuring the free movement of goods and people. The language of the Kuki-Zo Council was acceptable, as it said the path forward lay in dialogue, not division.

However, the suspension of operations pact is only the beginning of a long road to normalcy. The peace policy must place at its core the suffering and agency of ordinary Manipuris, particularly women, who have endured the gravest scars of the conflict. Festering mutual mistrust that segregates the population and even inhibits intermingling in government offices is another reminder of the depth of emotional stress. Tripartite talks must earnestly pursue sustaining peace and address the aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people. Collective efforts to promote healing to restitch Manipur’s torn social fabric require persuasion and perseverance.