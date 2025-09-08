Men's hockey in good shape before a big year

The tournament in Bihar showed why they trust him and these players, and why the faith is not misplaced. It’s not that India, quite clearly a continental powerhouse holding all three Asian senior titles, had an easy outing for the last 10 days. In the afternoon games, they took their time to get going. In some other encounters against seemingly inferior oppositions, their forwards kept missing, showing a lack of composure in the big moments. However, they persevered to win the title. Now, the bigger challenge is of competing with the world’s best at the World Cup while ensuring the bench strength necessary to win the Asian Games to seal an Olympics spot as well. These players are building a rich legacy— two Olympic medals and a hat-trick of Asian titles—but the one missing piece in the trophy cupboard is a big one. With India approaching a massive 2026, they are in a good headspace. They need to keep building on it with more competitions and a greater consistency against Europe’s best and Australia, apart from identifying the strong reserves. If they can scratch that itch, Fulton’s legacy will be secure.