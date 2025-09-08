Men's hockey in good shape before a big year

The Indian men’s team can now plan ahead for the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. On Sunday night, they re-emphasised their continental credentials with a commanding 4-1 win over South Korea, the defending Asia Cup champions. It was a performance full of verve, creativity and a lot of problem solving. It also showed how this team continues to evolve under coach Craig Fulton. Earlier this year, when the men’s team was in the middle of a losing spree in the European leg of the Pro League—forwards seemingly unable to finish and senior players making uncharacteristic errors—the coach may have wondered if his job would be on the line. But Hockey India let calm prevail before having a talk with the support staff and players upon their return. They re-emphasised their faith in the South African, his staff and the players. Even if some fans were getting concerned about the results, Hockey India never lost faith—they told Fulton that he would be there till at least next year’s World Cup, even though the team was yet to qualify then.
The tournament in Bihar showed why they trust him and these players, and why the faith is not misplaced. It’s not that India, quite clearly a continental powerhouse holding all three Asian senior titles, had an easy outing for the last 10 days. In the afternoon games, they took their time to get going. In some other encounters against seemingly inferior oppositions, their forwards kept missing, showing a lack of composure in the big moments. However, they persevered to win the title. Now, the bigger challenge is of competing with the world’s best at the World Cup while ensuring the bench strength necessary to win the Asian Games to seal an Olympics spot as well. These players are building a rich legacy— two Olympic medals and a hat-trick of Asian titles—but the one missing piece in the trophy cupboard is a big one. With India approaching a massive 2026, they are in a good headspace. They need to keep building on it with more competitions and a greater consistency against Europe’s best and Australia, apart from identifying the strong reserves. If they can scratch that itch, Fulton’s legacy will be secure.