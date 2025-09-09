‘12th document’ raises elementary questions

However, Aadhaar is not accepted as proof of citizenship for voting rights. The Election Commission and the court both assert that citizenship can only be proven by documents such as passports, birth certificates, or naturalisation papers, though many people do not have them. This would be comic if it were not so tragic: India has created the world’s largest identity project, linking it to every conceivable service from banking to welfare, but when the question of citizenship arises, Aadhaar provides no answer. In Bihar’s revision of electoral rolls, this irony deepens, with the opposition claiming selective disenfranchisement. All this leaves citizens asking: if Aadhaar is essential for everything, why not for voting?

The answer is, of course, constitutional. Citizenship is a legal status; identity is an administrative requirement. Mixing the two leads to the prospect of people being removed from the rolls because their paperwork does not align with their actual existence. And yet, leaving the distinction so hazy risks excluding the very people who rely most heavily on Aadhaar for daily life. India must choose—create a true universal card that merges identity and citizenship, or stop assigning Aadhaar roles it cannot fulfil. Until then, Aadhaar will remain crucial everywhere except when it comes to being counted as an Indian.