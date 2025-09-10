Task cut out for new V-P to protect democratic space

As contests go, the vice presidential poll was decided the day it began. NDA’s candidate C P Radhakrishnan had over 100 votes more than the united opposition’s pick, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. The only point of interest was the margin of victory. The NDA expected 439 votes, which included commitments of support from other smaller entities. But it got 13 more, giving a jolt to the opposition INDIA bloc. All 315 opposition MPs had turned up to vote, with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calling it an “unprecedented 100 percent turnout”. Yet, Justice Reddy got just 300 votes, implying cross-voting. The finger of suspicion on the betrayal was levelled at the Aam Aadmi Party, which is out of the INDIA bloc but promised its votes. On the plus side, the opposition polled 40 percent of the votes this time around, as against 26 percent in the vice-presidential election in 2022 that had elected Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose resignation necessitated the fresh poll. Justice Reddy was dignified in defeat, saying democracy is strengthened not just by victory, but by the spirit of dialogue, dissent and participation.
If the opposition made it an all-South linguistic contest by pitting a Telugu speaker against a Tamilian, it did not fetch electoral rewards. The entire Andhra Pradesh went for CPR, while the BRS in Telangana abstained. As for CPR, what value his elevation would bring to the BJP and NDA in Tamil Nadu—except for some bragging rights—is uncertain. He hails from the agrarian Gounder community in west Tamil Nadu, which is the pocket borough of the AIADMK. CPR is affable, has RSS roots and the right OBC credentials. He gained legislative knowledge on the go with two stints as a Lok Sabha member, and had administrative exposure as governor in multiple states including Maharashtra.
But managing a polarised Rajya Sabha as its chairman dispassionately, while giving equal space and dignity to the opposition and the treasury, is a big challenge. His predecessor Dhankhar was often seen as preachy and partisan. The office of the Vice-President is the second highest in the order of precedence in the constitutional scheme. The independence and fairness CPR brings to the table in upholding democratic values will be closely watched. Here’s wishing him the best.