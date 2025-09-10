Task cut out for new V-P to protect democratic space

If the opposition made it an all-South linguistic contest by pitting a Telugu speaker against a Tamilian, it did not fetch electoral rewards. The entire Andhra Pradesh went for CPR, while the BRS in Telangana abstained. As for CPR, what value his elevation would bring to the BJP and NDA in Tamil Nadu—except for some bragging rights—is uncertain. He hails from the agrarian Gounder community in west Tamil Nadu, which is the pocket borough of the AIADMK. CPR is affable, has RSS roots and the right OBC credentials. He gained legislative knowledge on the go with two stints as a Lok Sabha member, and had administrative exposure as governor in multiple states including Maharashtra.

But managing a polarised Rajya Sabha as its chairman dispassionately, while giving equal space and dignity to the opposition and the treasury, is a big challenge. His predecessor Dhankhar was often seen as preachy and partisan. The office of the Vice-President is the second highest in the order of precedence in the constitutional scheme. The independence and fairness CPR brings to the table in upholding democratic values will be closely watched. Here’s wishing him the best.