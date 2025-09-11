India must support Nepal with empathy, embrace its youth

As Nepal mourns its young who perished in the protests, it also finds a new voice, digitally connected, politically awake, and unafraid. Such a moment deserves more than sympathy—it needs solidarity. India, Nepal’s closest neighbour by geography, culture, and history—and its most consequential partner—must rise to this moment not as a patron, but as an equal and empathetic ally. This is a test of New Delhi’s regional leadership. A stable, democratic Nepal is not just good for its people; it is a strategic bulwark against extremism, transnational crime, and hostile foreign influence in the Himalayan arc. When Nepal falters, outside forces find openings. When it thrives, South Asia stands stronger.

India should be open-hearted in supporting the aspirations of Nepal’s youth through educational exchange, economic partnership, digital cooperation, and democratic solidarity. Not to prop up parties or personalities, but to empower the people. At the same time, Kathmandu’s leaders must realise the cost of ignoring this awakening. Any effort to crush dissent or revert to backroom deals will not just fail. It will fuel deeper unrest and open the doors to forces that thrive in chaos: criminal networks, radical ideologies, and geopolitical actors seeking footholds. Nepal is a proud, young republic that won its rights through struggle and sacrifice. It must now be rebuilt by the youth, for its future. The region must support that. India, especially, must do so not out of charity, but enlightened self-interest. A broken Nepal is everyone’s risk; but a rising Nepal is South Asia’s opportunity.