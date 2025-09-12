Feasibility tests for Bengaluru satellites

Quantum City, a smaller project that got off the ground with 6 acres in Hessarghatta in the north and an investment of ₹1,000 crore, aims to boost research, startups, and industry collaborations in quantum technology. The plan is to develop a $20-billion economy in the promising segment, with clusters for hardware production and R&D. The latest announcement is of a 9,000-acre AI City, claimed as the first-of-its-kind township based on a work-live-play model. It is to come up in Bidadi on the southwest border, with over 2,000 acres reserved for AI-based industries.

The ambitious plans to attract global investors and generate lakhs of jobs in the tech space are commendable, but whether it has the financial wherewithal to execute them is debatable. Development along the city’s borders entails land acquisition on a massive scale. Already, farmers are wary about their livelihoods and displacement, and there is large-scale speculation that is creating a real estate bubble. While these announcements project an image of a tech metropolis driven by a futuristic vision, the stakeholders should first focus on whether they have the resources— natural and financial—to sustain such development. Water, for example, could pose a major problem. Bengaluru’s rusty infrastructure is a tell-tale sign of what the future could hold. The government, already on a tight budget thanks to its guarantee schemes, should have a watertight plan in place before it stretches itself and the city so far.