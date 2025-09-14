Well begun, stay on long journey to healing in Manipur

Modi, motoring 64 km to Churachandpur from Imphal, as his helicopter could not take off due to blinding rain, came as a positive gesture, as the Kuki-Zos lined the streets to give him a warm welcome. The size of the development package announced for the Kuki-Zo region (over ₹7,300 crore) was significantly more than that for the Meiteis (₹1,200 crore), which did not go unnoticed. Announcements like the establishment of Churachandpur’s first ever medical college have the benevolent potential for racial intermixing when things change for the better.

The PM, interacting with the internally displaced on both sides, some of whom broke down, gave an indication of how the scars of the violence are yet to heal. Modi said resettling them after their homes are reconstructed is right up on his to-do list. Going forward, making both sides equal stakeholders in the Manipur growth engine through innovative ideas and universal participation, and addressing demographic aspirations with full transparency, will be the balm for peace and rehabilitation. As Modi said, the story of Indian culture would be incomplete without the rich Manipuri culture.