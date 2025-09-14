Well begun, stay on long journey to healing in Manipur

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a call for peace and reconciliation between the warring Kukis and the Meiteis in troubled Manipur, Kuki lawmakers told him the best-case scenario was living together as good neighbours but never under the same roof. It conveyed the scale of mutual distrust ever since the 2023 ethnic riots. Before the clashes, Meitei government employees posted in the hills where Kukis reside could function as comfortably as their Kuki-Zo counterparts in the Meitei-dominated valley. Access to institutional markers, such as the legislative assembly, courts, and the lone airport in the Imphal Valley, was free for all communities and races. All that changed in mid2023 when the violence resulted in ethnic cleansing on both sides. Kuki MLAs dare not go to the legislative assembly any longer, fearing threats to their lives. Modi was aware of the wedge when he spoke about building an ethnic bridge of trust. Ten Kuki lawmakers, including seven from the BJP, shared their thoughts with the PM through a joint memorandum. As things stand, achieving what the Kuki-Zo MLAs think is doable—both sides agreeing to live as good neighbours—would in itself be a very big deal.
Modi, motoring 64 km to Churachandpur from Imphal, as his helicopter could not take off due to blinding rain, came as a positive gesture, as the Kuki-Zos lined the streets to give him a warm welcome. The size of the development package announced for the Kuki-Zo region (over ₹7,300 crore) was significantly more than that for the Meiteis (₹1,200 crore), which did not go unnoticed. Announcements like the establishment of Churachandpur’s first ever medical college have the benevolent potential for racial intermixing when things change for the better.
The PM, interacting with the internally displaced on both sides, some of whom broke down, gave an indication of how the scars of the violence are yet to heal. Modi said resettling them after their homes are reconstructed is right up on his to-do list. Going forward, making both sides equal stakeholders in the Manipur growth engine through innovative ideas and universal participation, and addressing demographic aspirations with full transparency, will be the balm for peace and rehabilitation. As Modi said, the story of Indian culture would be incomplete without the rich Manipuri culture.