Must punish frequent traffic offenders

If a notice is not settled within 180 days, the agencies are supposed to submit a prosecution report before a court. This adds to the pendency. About 1.8 lakh e-challans are issued monthly and the resources required to prepare prosecution reports for them is huge. What is worrying is that most violators seem not to care about challans. If the penalty system is designed to act as a deterrent against traffic offences that lead to the loss of numerous lives and property, it is not clearly working. Most owners know challans just pile up and non-payment is a problem only when the vehicle is being sold.

This is a matter of national concern. The latest ministry of road transport and highways data shows at least 34.35 crore challans have been issued across India, though only 13.09 crore stand disposed. In financial terms, they translate to a staggering ₹51,161-crore claim, of which ₹31,913 crore is waiting to be collected. Such a massive sum can fund a large infrastructure project. More than the money, what’s at stake is life and property. Annually, India reports more than 1.68 lakh road fatalities, while 4.4 lakh people suffer injuries. The socio-economic cost of road accidents translates to 3 percent of the GDP, according to a study. This means the government has to look for fresh options. Apart from raising awareness, suspension and cancellation of registrations and driving licences must become the norm, not an aberration, for frequent violators. Mandatory community service should also be introduced. Regular, definitive action—not leniency and administrative sloth—has to be the way forward.