Political parties can't wash their hands of POSH

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Kerala High Court’s ruling that political parties are not bound to set up internal complaint committees (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The court reasoned that parties are not “workplaces” since their members are not employees. This interpretation may not fully appreciate the broader purpose of the law. The law is rooted in the Vishaka (1997) judgement, in which the top court held that Article 21 obliges institutions to protect women from harassment, regardless of their formal employment status. The Act itself reflects this, broadly defining an aggrieved woman “in relation to a workplace, a woman of any age, whether employed or not, who alleges to have been subjected to any act of sexual harassment by the respondent”.
Political parties are hardly voluntary bodies of sympathisers. They issue membership cards, enforce discipline, collect funds, maintain offices, and operate with strict hierarchies. Women workers share the same work burden as men everywhere. They are also vulnerable to exploitation. A UN Women study noted the prevalence of sexual favours demanded within political parties a decade ago. An Inter-Parliamentary Union survey found that 82 percent of women parliamentarians had faced psychological violence, including sexual threats and remarks. If political workers exclusively work for a party, the least they expect is minimum protection from that party. To deny them the benefit of ICCs because they are not employees is as good as dismissing their labour as inconsequential and exposing them to sexual discrimination. Where should an internally harassed party worker turn for help? Criminal law addresses assault. Yet, it cannot replace an internal legal mechanism offering safety, confidentiality, and redress. Without it, women are left vulnerable in political spaces that men mostly dominate.
Parties also cannot hide behind the “voluntary association” defence. When NGOs, hospitals, and small workplaces with only 10 employees fall under POSH, political organisations, which wield enormous power, cannot be exempt. If the current law does not bind political parties, parliament must amend it. Till then, explicit guidelines from the Election Commission or the Supreme Court could mandate independent grievance redress mechanisms within parties. Anything less sends the message that women in politics are dispensable—an affront to the spirit of POSH.