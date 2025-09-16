Political parties can't wash their hands of POSH

Political parties are hardly voluntary bodies of sympathisers. They issue membership cards, enforce discipline, collect funds, maintain offices, and operate with strict hierarchies. Women workers share the same work burden as men everywhere. They are also vulnerable to exploitation. A UN Women study noted the prevalence of sexual favours demanded within political parties a decade ago. An Inter-Parliamentary Union survey found that 82 percent of women parliamentarians had faced psychological violence, including sexual threats and remarks. If political workers exclusively work for a party, the least they expect is minimum protection from that party. To deny them the benefit of ICCs because they are not employees is as good as dismissing their labour as inconsequential and exposing them to sexual discrimination. Where should an internally harassed party worker turn for help? Criminal law addresses assault. Yet, it cannot replace an internal legal mechanism offering safety, confidentiality, and redress. Without it, women are left vulnerable in political spaces that men mostly dominate.

Parties also cannot hide behind the “voluntary association” defence. When NGOs, hospitals, and small workplaces with only 10 employees fall under POSH, political organisations, which wield enormous power, cannot be exempt. If the current law does not bind political parties, parliament must amend it. Till then, explicit guidelines from the Election Commission or the Supreme Court could mandate independent grievance redress mechanisms within parties. Anything less sends the message that women in politics are dispensable—an affront to the spirit of POSH.