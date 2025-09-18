Credible voter list essential, national SIR must be inclusive

The lesson is clear: transparency and consultation are essential. Political parties, state governments and the electorate must be taken into confidence before new procedures are introduced. The commission should announce future SIRs in states much in advance, along with clear timelines, a list of accepted documents, and accessible grievance redress systems. Two matters in particular require clarification: whether citizenship verification applies nationwide or only in the border states, and the precise set of documents required to prove identity, residence, and citizenship. Timing also matters; in states where assembly elections are due in 2026, the commission must not hurry through the revision, providing enough time for corrections and objections. Schedules hurried through only raise suspicion and make it harder for voters to protect their rights. Publishing the list of documents beforehand is especially important in rural and border regions, where sudden demands can create chaos and resentment.

States such as Assam, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir require special sensitivity. Here, demographic issues are politically charged, and any hint that the SIR is linked to partisan narratives could inflame tensions. The exercise must remain strictly administrative, and the courts must pitch in to ensure that political messaging does not stray into ideological territory. Migrants also need consideration. Millions of workers move seasonally and may be at risk of exclusion. Adequate notice and holding the revision during lean months when migrants return home are essential safeguards. Ultimately, the measure of success is not just technical accuracy, but whether the process produces an inclusive and credible voter roll.