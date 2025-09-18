Government, society need to fight juvenile obesity

Paradoxically, India—the country with the largest number of malnourished children in the world—has joined developed nations in the battle against an epidemic of juvenile obesity. A recent Unicef report reveals that across the world, nearly a tenth of those aged 5-19 are obese. This unhealthy trend has been recorded over the past two decades, growing dramatically from 3 percent obese youngsters in 2000 to one in every 10. India has followed the global trend, ranking third with 3.4 percent children counted obese in 2022, up from 2.6 percent in 2015. It is projected that, by 2050, a third of India’s population will be overweight.

Quite clearly, we are failing our children. It would not be wrong to say this impending health crisis is self-inflicted. Once restricted to the urban rich, obesity is now a common disorder across denominations, facilitated by greater access to junk food and home delivery. Experts link the sudden rise to less active lifestyles and aggressive marketing of processed foods, sugary beverages and fatty snacks. It is known that their consumption impacts the physical, intellectual and emotional health of the young, hinders learning, and affects mood and fertility. Physical inactivity, especially after gadgets and social media took over young lives, is a leading cause of obesity.