EPS faces tough choices in rejuvenating AIADMK

Four months after Amit Shah announced AIADMK’s return to the NDA fold, the alliance seems to be rudderless. While former AIADMK leaders such as O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran have exited the alliance, what has pushed the principal opposition party into fresh tumult is its nine-term MLA K A Sengottaiyan’s ultimatum to initiate measures to bring back the expelled leaders. After the AIADMK severed ties with the national party in late 2023, both Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as part of the BJP-led NDA. The duo helped the alliance secure a respectable 18.28 percent vote share by drawing support from their Mukkulathor community, heavily denting the AIADMK’s vote share. Sengottaiyan claimed his calls to unite the party stemmed from its poor showing in the absence of some of these leaders.

However, EPS remained steadfast in his resolve as he feared the re-induction of former colleagues who had waged a battle against him would create multiple power centres. Initially, he found it difficult to ignore Sengottaiyan’s call, as it resonated with some quarters in the AIADMK including the battle-weary cadre, who have not tasted a major electoral victory since 2019. However, EPS has now made it clear he would not have them back, and is trying to assuage the community with a call for a Bharat Ratna for Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar, a revered social reformer from the state. As the clash has reached Delhi, everyone is keenly waiting to see how the BJP tackles it. A weaker AIADMK may work in the BJP’s favour in the long run. But for EPS, losing the 2026 elections may mean a political quietus.