Prioritise innovation, build India's future as deep tech destination

The Trump administration’s proposal to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa holders, clarified later as a one-time charge, is not a minor policy tweak. It is a warning shot, exposing an uncomfortable truth. The United States no longer sees foreign talent as a strategic asset. Instead, it treats them as transactional, welcome only on its terms and when politically convenient. This move strikes at the heart of what has long powered America’s tech dominance: its ability to attract the world’s best minds. In 2024, Indians accounted for 71 percent of all H-1B visas. They aren’t low-skilled workers; they are the engineers, researchers, and system architects behind cutting-edge platforms at Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta. This isn’t just shortsighted. It’s strategic self-harm. Yes, the H-1B system has been misused. Some companies gamed the process, underpaid workers, and exploited loopholes to the hilt. To punish the entire ecosystem, including top-tier talent that has driven US innovation for decades, is to undercut your own future in a world increasingly defined by technological supremacy.
For India, this signals more than a diplomatic issue. It demands clarity and resolve. If America chooses to tax skills and limit opportunities, India must stop waiting for acceptance and shift focus inward. That era is past. Now is the time to build at home. India cannot just be a talent exporter. It must become a destination for ideas, innovation, and investment. The message from Washington is clear: merit now has a price tag. India must respond even louder: opportunity has a new address.
This is not retaliation. It is reclamation. If Indian talent is pushed out, let’s pull them in. Let’s make India a hub where global minds build what’s next. Nowhere is this urgency more pressing than in deep tech—AI, semiconductors, robotics, quantum and drone technology. These are not buzzwords; they are the foundations of global power in the 21st century. India has the raw material, talent, risk-hungry startups, and a policy intent. However, piecemeal progress won’t get us there. The government’s ₹10,000 crore deep tech fund is a start. What India needs is a ₹1 lakh crore deep tech mission over the next decade focused on R&D, IP, and commercialisation. The age of dependence must now give way to an era of leadership.