Prioritise innovation, build India's future as deep tech destination

For India, this signals more than a diplomatic issue. It demands clarity and resolve. If America chooses to tax skills and limit opportunities, India must stop waiting for acceptance and shift focus inward. That era is past. Now is the time to build at home. India cannot just be a talent exporter. It must become a destination for ideas, innovation, and investment. The message from Washington is clear: merit now has a price tag. India must respond even louder: opportunity has a new address.

This is not retaliation. It is reclamation. If Indian talent is pushed out, let’s pull them in. Let’s make India a hub where global minds build what’s next. Nowhere is this urgency more pressing than in deep tech—AI, semiconductors, robotics, quantum and drone technology. These are not buzzwords; they are the foundations of global power in the 21st century. India has the raw material, talent, risk-hungry startups, and a policy intent. However, piecemeal progress won’t get us there. The government’s ₹10,000 crore deep tech fund is a start. What India needs is a ₹1 lakh crore deep tech mission over the next decade focused on R&D, IP, and commercialisation. The age of dependence must now give way to an era of leadership.