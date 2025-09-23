India need this cup for women's cricket to grow

For a senior pro like captain Kaur, this could be a perfect setting to put all her experience to use. This could be her last opportunity to ensure greatness. Anything less than a win would not give a fitting end to her illustrious ODI career. She has been the hinge around which the Indian team has revolved for a while, and at 36, she is not growing younger. But success demands that most of her teammates also must perform. India’s younger generation will have to rise to the occasion and help Kaur and Smriti Mandhana lead the way. It is time for the likes of Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Arundhati Reddy to step up and win matches. Fielding had been a pain point for some time, and India must address the issue before the campaign begins. A good tournament would not just help the sport grow overall, but also take the women’s game to the hinterland. Yes, there was criticism over selecting new and smaller centres for the World Cup; but on the brighter side, a good game or two could be the right catalyst to boost women’s cricket, and attract younger and hungrier players from small-town India.