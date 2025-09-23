India need this cup for women's cricket to grow

The Women’s ODI World Cup is finally here. Next week, when the curtains rise on the ultimate challenge in women’s cricket at Guwahati, India will be hoping to create history. Despite reaching the final twice this century, the team has not won the World Cup. As India is a co-host along with Sri Lanka, the stage is fitting for a memorable success. On their current form, India are definitely among the contenders, and a grand achievement would take the sport to a new high in a country still seeking prestige in women’s cricket. Like all world cups, the road will not be easy for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team. However, over the years, things have changed significantly off the field. With the inception of a T20 league of their own, the women’s sport’s popularity has increased, as has the star value of the Women in Blue. A win at the global event can lead to a new dawn. There is the home advantage; however, it can be a double-edged sword that also brings on the pressure of expectations.
For a senior pro like captain Kaur, this could be a perfect setting to put all her experience to use. This could be her last opportunity to ensure greatness. Anything less than a win would not give a fitting end to her illustrious ODI career. She has been the hinge around which the Indian team has revolved for a while, and at 36, she is not growing younger. But success demands that most of her teammates also must perform. India’s younger generation will have to rise to the occasion and help Kaur and Smriti Mandhana lead the way. It is time for the likes of Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Arundhati Reddy to step up and win matches. Fielding had been a pain point for some time, and India must address the issue before the campaign begins. A good tournament would not just help the sport grow overall, but also take the women’s game to the hinterland. Yes, there was criticism over selecting new and smaller centres for the World Cup; but on the brighter side, a good game or two could be the right catalyst to boost women’s cricket, and attract younger and hungrier players from small-town India.