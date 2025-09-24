Focus on safe disposal, reuse of EV batteries

India is aiming at a 30 percent share for EVs among all vehicles sold by 2030. The total number sold by 2024 was estimated to be 5.45 million, with about 2.08 million sold last year alone (as against global sales of 18.78 million), compared to 1.6 million units in 2023, and just 50,000 in 2016. This indicates the speed with which EVs are cornering the Indian market—a share that clocked at 7.6 percent in 2024. So the segment needs to cover about 22 percent more in the next five years to achieve the target. EV sales are expected to pick further up with the Union government recently notifying norms to promote electric passenger car manufacturing. This is expected to bring fresh investments from global manufacturers in the segment and promote India as a manufacturing destination.

The need of the hour is to have a clear-cut policy on disposing and reusing end-of-life EV batteries that are manufactured with lithium and cobalt, as the problem of toxic leakage and insufficient recycling is growing bigger alongside the segment. Improper disposal leads to hazardous electronic waste, contributing to water pollution and posing a threat to humans, wildlife and the ecosystem. Stringent laws need to be brought in to ensure proper second-life applications of used EV batteries (like stationary energy storage), their safe disposal, and direct material recycling. If not implemented strictly, the environmental and economic costs would be immense.