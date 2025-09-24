Focus on safe disposal, reuse of EV batteries

While there is a major push for popularising electric vehicles across India and their numbers are galloping ahead, serious attention needs to be paid to the disposal and reuse of EV batteries—an area that remains largely ignored. In a report published last month, Niti Aayog called the industry a $200-billion opportunity and urged the Centre to formulate a national EV policy with clear-cut targets, timelines and a regulatory framework to fast-track India’s transition to zero-emission vehicles. Although the think tank mentioned the need for a circular economy for end-of-life EV batteries, it did not explicitly focus on disposal. The report urged the Union government to develop an infrastructure to speed up India’s transition to clean mobility by overcoming the challenges of inadequate charging stations and support infrastructure for long-distance EV performance.
India is aiming at a 30 percent share for EVs among all vehicles sold by 2030. The total number sold by 2024 was estimated to be 5.45 million, with about 2.08 million sold last year alone (as against global sales of 18.78 million), compared to 1.6 million units in 2023, and just 50,000 in 2016. This indicates the speed with which EVs are cornering the Indian market—a share that clocked at 7.6 percent in 2024. So the segment needs to cover about 22 percent more in the next five years to achieve the target. EV sales are expected to pick further up with the Union government recently notifying norms to promote electric passenger car manufacturing. This is expected to bring fresh investments from global manufacturers in the segment and promote India as a manufacturing destination.
The need of the hour is to have a clear-cut policy on disposing and reusing end-of-life EV batteries that are manufactured with lithium and cobalt, as the problem of toxic leakage and insufficient recycling is growing bigger alongside the segment. Improper disposal leads to hazardous electronic waste, contributing to water pollution and posing a threat to humans, wildlife and the ecosystem. Stringent laws need to be brought in to ensure proper second-life applications of used EV batteries (like stationary energy storage), their safe disposal, and direct material recycling. If not implemented strictly, the environmental and economic costs would be immense.