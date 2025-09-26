Superheroine hit points to a changing society

What’s more interesting is that several women worked behind the camera, too. Co-writer Santhy Balachandran, colourist Yashika Routray and rapper Reble were part of the team that created the story of Neeli, a powerful vampire who belongs to a marginalised community. The success of Lokah becomes all the more remarkable with hindsight. No Malayalam superhit produced in 2024—from Manjummel Boys to Aavesham—had any female character except in blink-and-you-miss roles. The industry had faced lots of flak for making women ‘invisible’, especially considering that Malayalam films had always had strong female characters.

Equally appreciable is the support the film received from women across the Indian film industry. Within its first week, Priyanka Chopra publicly put Lokah on her watchlist and Alia Bhatt gave it a rave review. Underlining the importance of sisterhood, actress Nyla Usha shared a striking image featuring Kalyani alongside Parvathy and Darshana—two actors who had voiced their opinion against the “disappearance” of women from Malayalam cinema. As she rightfully put it, Kalyani’s victory today is shared with everyone who had questioned the absence of women, especially predecessors who had raised the issue even at the cost of their careers. That a writer got the courage to conceive a powerful woman-centric film, a major production company came forward to produce it, and the audience welcomed the output with standing ovation time and again say a lot about the churn happening in society. It is indeed a welcome change that must be sustained at all costs.