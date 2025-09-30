Settle dispute on dues for sustainable telecom sector

The Supreme Court, however, has consistently ruled against the industry on AGR. It dismissed a similar plea by Vodafone, Airtel, and Tata Teleservices in May, and has since turned down all review petitions. The crux of the dispute lay in whether licence fees and spectrum charges should be calculated only on telecom revenues, as operators argued, or also on non-telecom earnings such as capital gains and dividends, as the government insisted. The court sided with the government in 2019, closing a long legal battle but leaving the industry saddled with massive dues.

For the sake of a strong and sustainable telecom sector—the backbone of India’s digital economy—the government must now weigh whether persisting with litigation is in the national interest. A one-time settlement, limited to recovery of principal while waiving penalties and interest, could provide much-needed stability without undermining the rule of law. After all, AGR itself was under dispute for years, and the government today is not just regulator and licensor but also a significant stakeholder through its equity in Vodafone Idea and its control of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. The sector has endured repeated controversies; it is time at least the AGR issue was brought to a close.