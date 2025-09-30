Share Mahanadi water with time-bound plan

The dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the Mahanadi river water finally seems headed towards an amicable resolution, if the recent warmth between the two states is anything to go by. Both have informed the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal of their intent to hold high-level discussions in the coming months.

In July, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had written to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, proposing that a joint panel under the supervision of the Union water ministry be formed to settle the issue through dialogue. Sai’s prompt reciprocation has cleared the way for a chief secretary-level meeting next month, to be followed by a meeting between the two CMs in December.

Disputes over river waters are nothing new in India. Over the decades, the Centre has set up nine inter-state water dispute tribunals under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. Most have been mired in protracted litigation over project-specific concerns, stretching on for decades with little to show by way of results.