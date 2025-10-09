UK deals chart long route to strategic stability in choppy seas

The centrepiece was a contract for India to buy lightweight missile systems that the British side valued at £350 million or about ₹4,100 crore; another significant deal was a tie-up to develop electric-powered engines for the Indian Navy. Several British educational institutions announced new campuses in India. However, in agreements whose long-term worth could go far beyond the money to be spent now, the two sides announced collaborations in frontier technologies such as 6G networks, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Strategic partnerships between institutions were announced in biomanufacturing, 3D bioprinting, genomics, and processing of critical minerals.

The optics of a wide range of agreements was helpful to both countries reeling from domestic discontent over the great trade rearrangement going on because of Donald Trump’s tariffs. However, the rose-tinted glass cracked when Starmer referred to the bilateral economic relations as “the jewel in the crown”—framing it as India’s position was described in the British empire. It inadvertently trained the cold lens of history on the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which adorns one of the British monarch’s crowns and stands for the countless Indian artefacts spirited away to the UK. If Starmer really wants to improve people-to-people relations, returning some of the loot through a structured programme will be effective. However, the main prize remains the CETA, which is being negotiated and is unlikely to kick in before the end of 2025-26. If the partnership is to be the promised “pillar of global stability and economic progress” anytime soon, the negotiators have to put a tighter timeline on the task at hand.