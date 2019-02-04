Home Education

Research scholars to receive Rs 50,000 incentive for published paper, patent increased to Rs 1 lakh

A scholar. who has published a paper in an international journal will now receive an incentive of Rs 50,000, while contributing to a  national level journal will earn him/her an incentive of Rs 20,000

The Department of Science and Technology has now constituted a committee to decide performance-based enhanced fellowship for research scholars. 

A recent Memorandum by the department states that the DST will now pay one-time incentives to scholars. This decision comes three days after the announcement of a 24 per cent hike in the stipend of research scholars, which had drawn flak for being the lowest in the last twenty years.

A scholar who has published a paper in an international journal will now receive an incentive of Rs 50,000, while contributing to a  national level journal will earn him/her an incentive of Rs 20,000. It also makes at least one publication mandatory to avail fellowships. Additionally, patents will now qualify for Rs 1,00,000.

The 25 per cent hike in the research fellowship was announced on January 30, 2019, following relay protests and strikes by the research scholars.

According to the recent increment, Junior Research Fellows would receive Rs 31,000 instead of Rs 25,000 and Senior Research Fellows will receive Rs 35,000 instead of the old Rs 28,000. While the researchers call this hike inadequate and unjust, they also observe that the House Rent Allowance remains unchanged in the new Office Memorandum (OM).

However, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had called the hike as a 'major gift' to the researchers from the Modi government.  

