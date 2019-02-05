AICTE has cracked its whip against 487 technical institutions in last three years for not adhering to rules

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The All India Council for Technical Education has withdrawn its approval for 21 technical education institutions in the country in addition to stopping admission in 299 technical education institutions in the last three years. The action was taken for not adhering to the rules laid down by the AICTE including infrastructure requirement, maintaining faculty-students ratio etc.

In addition to this, the apex regulatory body for technical education in the country has also taken penal action against 167 technical institutions, following complaints received against them for violation of norms and standards during the last three years, he added in the reply.

This information was revealed by the Minister of States for Ministry of Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In Tamil Nadu, the AICTE has withdrawn approval of two technical education institutions and stopped admission in 32 technical education institutions.

In 2016-17, the AICTE has withdrawn approval of three technical institutions and put 62 institutions under no admission list. In 2017-18, approvals of ten institutions were withdrawn and admission was stopped in 75 institutions and last year (2018-19) approval of eight institutions were withdrawn and admission was stopped in 162 institutions.In the case of Tamil Nadu, approval of one institution each were withdrawn in 2016-17 and 2018-19 and admission was stopped in ten institutions in 2016-17, five institutions in 2017-18 and 17 institutions in 2018-19.

The AICTE has withdrawn its approval for a maximum of 13 technical institutions from the State of Telangana in the last three years. When it comes to stopping the admission, a maximum of 47 technical institutions from Maharashtra faced the AICTE's action.Eom.