Plea seeking exams from home not maintainable: National Law Universities consortium

The Delhi High Court on August 4 had asked the Central government to inform whether it would be permissible to hold exams at physical centres amid COVID-19 pandemic.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Law Universities (NLU) consortium told the Delhi High Court on Monday that since the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed, the plea seeking that candidates be allowed to take it from their homes instead of at exam centres is no longer maintainable.

The petitioner, seeking to pursue a masters degree course in law, should withdraw the plea and file a fresh one, if required, when the new dates are announced, NLU said.

It also said that the petitioner’s plea was premised on the admission test of National Law University Delhi (NLUD), which has its own entrance exam different from CLAT, which too has been postponed. 

Justice Jayant Nath, however, simply adjourned the matter to September 10, saying the petitioner in the instant matter is asking that candidates be permitted to take the online exam from home in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The court on August 4 had asked the Central government to inform whether it would be permissible to hold exams at physical centres. It had also issued notices to the Centre and the NLU, seeking their stand by August 10 on the petition which has sought that the online CLAT exams be allowed to be undertaken from home.   

