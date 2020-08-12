Cambridge International results out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cambridge International on Tuesday released the results to almost 4000 schools in 139 countries.

It has issued more than 950,000 grades certificates under this series.

In India, the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects are First Language English, Physics and Chemistry.

The most popular Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects are Mathematics, Economics and Physics.

“Cambridge learners were not able to take their June exams and we developed a rigorous process for awarding assessed grades,” said Mahesh Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia at Cambridge Assessment International Education.