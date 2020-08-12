DU online exams: Technical snag prevents students from uploading answer sheets

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s online exam portal crashed on the second day of Open Book Exams for final year students, causing panic and confusion among students on Tuesday. According to reports, the portal crashed during the submission of answer sheets.

Many students complained that they could not upload their answer sheets on the portal, following which they frantically mailed them multiple times to their colleges and the varsity itself, but did not receive any acknowledgement or confirmation as to whether their papers were submitted.

“It was so stressful. It’s horrible that DU kept bragging about how fluently the portal will work but we had to resort to sending an email in the end... DU is always so confident about bizarre things and dismisses our concerns by just saying that it’ll work out,” said a student of Miranda House.

“Many of us contacted the nodal officer over doubts we had, but we only got vague answers. It was a disappointing experience for most students,” said Riya, another DU student. Students and professors of the varsity sent a letter to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) requesting to provide a confirmation or acknowledgement mail with name, roll number and answer sheets submitted via e-mail.

“A large number of students panicked and mailed their answer sheets multiple times to college mails to make sure that their answers were received by the varsity... This will increase the case of duplicity. INTEC, therefore, requests the V-C to look into the matter and mail to students mentioning the roll numbers and unique paper code confirming that answers of how many questions of particular paper are received by the university” said Dr Pankaj Garg, convenor, INTEC.