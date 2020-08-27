Legal eagles at Jindal Global Law School

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jindal Global Law School of OP Jindal Global University has appointed 14 national and international legal luminaries, including Justice Dalveer Bhandari, a judge with the International Court of Justice, Abhishek Singhvi, Congress MP and senior advocate at the Supreme Court, and Margaret Beazley, governor of New South Wales, as distinguished fellows and eminent jurists.

The jurists are internationally renowned scholars and are accomplished legal professionals. They belong to some of the best universities and prominent national and international organisations, with some also being independent legal practitioners.

They are expected to strengthen the study and research in law and contribute to promoting innovations in legal education and institution building at the Jindal Global Law School. “They will engage with the students and faculty of JGLS in various ways. Some of the fellows will be teaching full courses at JGLS and contribute to the development of research centres and other knowledge sharing initiatives, including research projects,” said C. Raj Kumar, the founding vice chancellor of the university.

“The fellows will also contribute a publication to the Jindal Global Law Review and deliver a distinguished public lecture on the subject of their choice to the students and faculty members of JGU,” he said. “Their appointment is an expression of the JGLS’s desire to achieve higher levels of excellence. Their association will give the school the finest ideas at all levels of its functioning,” said Sreejith, executive dean of Jindal Global Law School.