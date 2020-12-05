IPE exam: BIE students exempted from attendance, here are the details

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has granted exemption from attendance to Intermediate students who fall under certain categories. Those who are missing out on regular classes, can appear for the upcoming Intermediate public examinations (IPE) in March 2021 on payment of an exemption fee of Rs 1,300. The fee must be paid through Demand Draft from any nationalised bank in favour of the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, AP, and payable in Vijayawada, Krishna district.

The deadline for payment without any late fee charge is December 18, and with late-fee charge of Rs 200 till December 24. The candidates can download the exemption application form from the board’s website and an amount of Rs 10 should be paid, along with the fee, towards the cost of the application. Those applications which are either incomplete or received without attachments such as original qualifying examination certificate(s), transfer certificate, and migration certificate, will be rejected summarily without any further correspondence.