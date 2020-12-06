ANGRAU gets 13th spot in ICAR ranking

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rank of ANGRAU (Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University) among the agriculture universities in the country rose to 13 this year from 31 in 2019.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) announced the new rankings on Saturday. Congratulating ANGRAU and its staff, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagireddy said this was possible due to the consistent efforts, support and critical reviewing of academic and research activities by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dr YSR Horticultural University at Venkataramannagudem in West Godavari district is now ranked 34, while Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) in Tirupati is ranked 64 as per the new rankings.