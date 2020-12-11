All about Academia

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Getting into university for the present generation is what reading The Hunger Games was for previous generations. In a hyper-competitive world, supercilious essays don’t do it anymore. 17-year-old Ahaan Aggarwal has found a way to help those battered by the economic crises through an app, which also may enrich his university applications for the coming academic year.

Aggarwal has launched a website for blue-collar job seekers, called Junoon, which upskills would-be employees in their specific categories, as well as providing job listings for the same. “I grew up in the US till the age of seven and, coming to India, realised there is a definite lack of standardisation when it comes to these kinds of jobs,” says Aggarwala, who hopes to increase employment options.

The training programs come in both text and video formats and are deemed to be an important step towards standardizing the  jobs in the country to provide a substantial living. It offers an end-to-end workforce management system for employers, as well as lessons and opportunities for employees.

