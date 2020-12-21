With over 7000 offers, VIT sees successful placement season

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) students received 7,403 placement offers rolled out by 382 companies in the campus recruitments, said a statement from the college on Sunday. All campus recruitment were conducted virtually and 4,503 students have taken multiple offers, it said.

Students from all four campuses participated in the recruitment drive. VIT started its campus placements for postgraduate internship and placements in May and simultaneously 144 companies have already completed their remote hiring process and have selected 1,028 postgraduate students, the statement said.

Many companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Paypal, D.E.Shaw India Pvt. Ltd., Morgan Stanley and Shell, have offered jobs an annual CTC of Rs 10 lakh per annum, the statement said.