CBSE exams for classes X, XII won't be held in February, dates to be announced later

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education board examinations for classes 10, 12 will not be held in February, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced during an interaction with teachers on Tuesday.

"I received a lot of requests from students and teachers to postpone CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12. Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, we have decided that board exams will not be held in February," the minister tweeted.

He added that the board exams would be held later, but did not specify dates saying it would be announced soon. "Our government is in favour of students," he wrote on Twitter.

Unlike classes, the board exams would not be held online since "many schools are in rural areas", the minister said, adding that exams would not be cancelled either.

"The CBSE board exams will be conducted on a reduced syllabus," the minister also said, adding that 30% of the total syllabus for the exams has been scrapped.

While some states have made a similar declaration, others are likely to make an announcement soon. There will also be 33 % internal choice in the exam, he said.

"We cannot allow Covid-19 to impact students and have them labelled as Covid-era students who cleared the classes without any examination,” Pokhariyal said in order to emphasise on the need of conducting exams despite trying circumstances.

"We have organised JEE, NEET exams this year. It was one of the biggest examinations conducted amid Covid-19 pandemic," he said in response to a query by a teacher.

The change in schedule for board exams comes days after the National Testing Agency published a brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), which said that the tests will be held four times next year beginning February.