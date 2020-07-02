Hyderabad-based author Syed Tamjeed Hyder offers online courses on learning languages

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Learning digitally has become the new normal now as even calligraphy and prosody are being taught online which requires a lot of patience. In the pandemic-struck world, teaching has become online in schools and colleges and students have learnt to adapt the same.

At the same time, with work from home facilities with extra time in hand people are investing in learning anything which is constructive especially new languages or an art form. That’s how shyderacademy.com run by city-based author Syed Tamjeed Hyder is offering courses on learning languages like Urdu, Persian, and Arabic along with elementary courses on calligraphy and prosody.

He shares, "We started on June 1 and by now we have more than 40 students from the US, Middle East, Pakistan and parts of India. We have appointed skilled professionals and seasoned professors to teach the courses"

It’s a registered organisation which runs four classes every week comprising 1.5 hours each. For prosody classes, city-based renowned Urdu poet Sardar Saleem has been appointed as the teacher.

So which digital channel do they use to conduct the classes? "We have the Learning Management System (LMS) on our website through which we have already held 10 classes," informs Tamjeed. And what about calligraphy classes?

"Within a fortnight we are going to start this. A senior calligrapher is going to teach it online. It’s a challenge but very much possible in these times of social distancing," he signs off.

