STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

CBSE class 12 results: Girls shine again, no ‘fail’ this year

In what is now a tradition, girl students outperformed boys in overall pass percentage by 5.96%. The overall pass percentage rose by 5.38 per cent.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Students celebrate with sweets after the announcement of CBSE class 12th results in Gurugram on Monday (Photo | PTI)

Students celebrate with sweets after the announcement of CBSE class 12th results in Gurugram on Monday (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the much-awaited results for Class XII on Monday.

In what is now a tradition, girl students outperformed boys in overall pass percentage by 5.96%. The overall pass percentage rose by 5.38 per cent.

In 2019, it was 88.40, while it is 88.78 this year. The board has not declared the merit list with a change in evaluation criteria amid Covid-19 pandemic. The board also decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ by ‘Essential Repeat’.

The CBSE could not conduct the complete exams for all the registered subjects this year due to lockdown and a spike in corona cases. The pass percentage of girls is 92.16 and for boys 86.19. The pass percentage of transgender students dropped this year by 21.66.

ALSO READ | CBSE class 12 result: DU cutoffs likely to be higher as more students score over 95 per cent marks than 2019

As per data shared by CBSE, 11.92 lakh students appeared for Class XII exams, of which 1.5 lakh scored 90 per cent or more. As many as 38,000 students scored above 95%.

Kerala’s Trivandrum topped the list of pass percentage at 97.67, followed by Bengaluru (97.055) and Chennai (96.17). Delhi stood fourth with at 94.39 (Delhi West at 94.61 and Delhi East at 94.24). Patna recorded the lowest percentage of 74.57.

CBSE adopted an alternative method of assessment for results. According to the four-point assessment scheme, the board evaluated the result on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in one’s best scoring subjects.

“However, even after the new criteria, the results of 400 students could not be computed. Their results will be announced later,” CBSE said.

CBSE divided students into four categories. The first category had those who have completed all their exams and whose results will be declared based on their performance in the exams.

The second category has the students who appeared in the exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

The third category included students who wrote exams for only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams were not conducted.

The last category had students from the riot-hit areas of Northeast Delhi who appeared in only one or two subjects. Their results were based on performance in the appeared subjects and internal/practical/projects assessment.

Delhi topper scores 492 out of 500

A student of the Rajikiya Pratiba Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), Surajmal Vihar finished first in Delhi in the CBSE Class XII exams.

While Delhi government has not declared/issued the final school toppers list, a commerce at the school topped the list scoring 492 out 500, said officials.

Jyotrimayee has scored 98.4 per cent with 100 marks in Economics and Accounts. Pooja Jha may have begged first place in Humanities with a score of 491 with 100% marks in Political Science.

In the Science stream, Anushka Sundriyal scored highest marks with 489 out of 500. Manav Sthali School performed well with 100% success rate. About 13 EWS students of this school scored above 70 per cent, while 16 students scored full 100 marks in different subjects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE Class 12 results
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp