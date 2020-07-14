CBSE class 12 results: Girls shine again, no ‘fail’ this year

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the much-awaited results for Class XII on Monday.

In what is now a tradition, girl students outperformed boys in overall pass percentage by 5.96%. The overall pass percentage rose by 5.38 per cent.

In 2019, it was 88.40, while it is 88.78 this year. The board has not declared the merit list with a change in evaluation criteria amid Covid-19 pandemic. The board also decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ by ‘Essential Repeat’.

The CBSE could not conduct the complete exams for all the registered subjects this year due to lockdown and a spike in corona cases. The pass percentage of girls is 92.16 and for boys 86.19. The pass percentage of transgender students dropped this year by 21.66.

ALSO READ | CBSE class 12 result: DU cutoffs likely to be higher as more students score over 95 per cent marks than 2019

As per data shared by CBSE, 11.92 lakh students appeared for Class XII exams, of which 1.5 lakh scored 90 per cent or more. As many as 38,000 students scored above 95%.

Kerala’s Trivandrum topped the list of pass percentage at 97.67, followed by Bengaluru (97.055) and Chennai (96.17). Delhi stood fourth with at 94.39 (Delhi West at 94.61 and Delhi East at 94.24). Patna recorded the lowest percentage of 74.57.

CBSE adopted an alternative method of assessment for results. According to the four-point assessment scheme, the board evaluated the result on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in one’s best scoring subjects.

“However, even after the new criteria, the results of 400 students could not be computed. Their results will be announced later,” CBSE said.

CBSE divided students into four categories. The first category had those who have completed all their exams and whose results will be declared based on their performance in the exams.

The second category has the students who appeared in the exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

The third category included students who wrote exams for only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams were not conducted.

The last category had students from the riot-hit areas of Northeast Delhi who appeared in only one or two subjects. Their results were based on performance in the appeared subjects and internal/practical/projects assessment.

Delhi topper scores 492 out of 500

A student of the Rajikiya Pratiba Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), Surajmal Vihar finished first in Delhi in the CBSE Class XII exams.

While Delhi government has not declared/issued the final school toppers list, a commerce at the school topped the list scoring 492 out 500, said officials.

Jyotrimayee has scored 98.4 per cent with 100 marks in Economics and Accounts. Pooja Jha may have begged first place in Humanities with a score of 491 with 100% marks in Political Science.

In the Science stream, Anushka Sundriyal scored highest marks with 489 out of 500. Manav Sthali School performed well with 100% success rate. About 13 EWS students of this school scored above 70 per cent, while 16 students scored full 100 marks in different subjects.