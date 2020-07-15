STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

CBSE class 10 results: Number of students scoring above 90, 95 per cent drops this year

In 2019, over 2.2 lakh students were in this category comprising 12.78 per cent of the total number of students.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

students

This year only 9.84 per cent of the total students have secured above 90 per cent marks. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of students scoring marks above 90 per cent and 95 per cent in the class 10 exams conducted by CBSE has dropped this year, according to data.

Over 1.84 lakh students have secured above 90 per cent marks which is three per cent less than last year's figure, according to data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In 2019, over 2.2 lakh students were in this category comprising 12.78 per cent of the total number of students.

This year only 9.84 per cent of the total students have secured above 90 per cent marks.

A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 17.13 lakh students passed.

The number of students scoring above 95 per cent has also decreased.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu secures highest success rate in CBSE Class 10 exams with 99.61 per cent

In comparison to last year when more than 57,000 students had secured over 95 per cent in aggregate, this year 41,084 students fall in this category.

However, in the class 12 results announced by the CBSE on Monday, the number of students scoring over 95 per cent was more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693.

While the 2020 examinations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 38,686 students scored above 95 per cent in the class 12 CBSE exams.

Similarly, the number of students who scored above 90 per cent also increased from about 94,000 students in 2019 to almost 1.6 lakh in 2020 in the class 12 exams.

This year, students were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of what a student scored in his or her best performing subjects.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 results: Kerala and Lakshadweep record highest success rate of 99.28 per cent

According to the assessment scheme, students were divided into four categories.

The first category had students who sat in tests for all their subjects; their results have been declared on the basis of their performance in all the papers.

Students in the second category had appeared for more than three subjects.

They have been awarded marks for subjects they did not appear for based on the average of the marks obtained by them in the three best performing subjects.

The board identified a third category of students who appeared in only three subjects.

ALSO READ | CBSE class 10th result declared: Over 90 per cent students pass, check your scores here

For them, the average of marks obtained in the two best performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

The students in the fourth category were mainly from the riot-affected Northeast Delhi region where exams had to be postponed due to February's communal violence.

The results of these students have been declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects they took the test for besides their performance in internal or practical project assessment.

Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam, results of which were announced by the CBSE on Wednesday, which recorded a pass percentage of 91.46.

There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year.

The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE Class X results
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp