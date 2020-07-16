Majority of universities set to organise final-year exams, but at least 177 still undecided

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the majority of universities have agreed to conduct or have already organised final-year examinations, at least 177 universities across India are yet to decide on the course of action in view of the COVID-19 pandemic despite instructions from the Centre to mandatorily conduct end-semester tests.

The latest data compiled by the University Grants Commission and accessed by The New Indian Express shows that 454 universities have either conducted the examinations or are planning to. One hundred eighty two of them have already completed the process in either online or offline mode.

In response to a status update asked by the regulator, 640 -- out of total 993 universities in India -- have sent the details so far.

Another 234 universities are planning to conduct the examination in August or September, while 38 are planning to conduct the tests as per the directions of the relevant statutory councils, the figures show.

A total of 177 universities, which have responded to the UGC directive, however, wrote back saying that 177 universities are yet to decide on the conduct of examinations.

The data also shows that in the case of 27 private universities, which were established during the last one year, the first batch is yet to become eligible for final examination.

These numbers assume significance as the Centre's steadfastness on holding the final-year examinations in universities has led to widespread criticism by many students’ bodies, state governments and even prominent opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi.

Many have expressed the apprehension that excessive reliance on online examinations could lead to diminished performance by students from marginalised backgrounds due to lack of access to high quality and uninterrupted internet.

They also say that off-line examinations on the other hand may pose major health risk to lakhs of students if they are forced to come to examination centres.

Several states including Delhi, Odisha and Maharashtra have written to the Union Human Resources Development Ministry asking it to review its July 6 order though which made these exams mandatory.

"Academic evaluation of students is a very important milestone in any education system," a government note on July 6 had said. "The performance in examinations gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability."

The government however does not seem to be in a mood to budge.

"As of now, we are very clear that final year results will be given based on examinations only," said an official in the higher education division of the ministry.

"Also, as per the UGC act, states cannot direct even state universities to cancel examinations," he added.



