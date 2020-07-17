'Atmanirbharta' will propel Indian education system to global standard: Prahlad Joshi

Express News Service

BENGALURU: 'Atmanirbhar' is the mantra to "propel Indian education system" to achieve global standards and thus catapult India into a sought after destination, said Coal and Mines Minister, Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

Joshi released the Silver Jubilee Edition of NAAC News (Newsletter) and two quality assurance based NAAC Publications namely, Best Practice Series - Management Practices: Case Presentations & Pursuit of Quality in Higher Education: An Indian Perspective, during a conversation with Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Professors, Principals, Faculty from Higher Educational Institutions in the country on a Live Webinar hosted by National Assessment and Accreditation Council, (NAAC) in Bengaluru.

“Let’s not forget our rich heritage. The Indian Higher Education system has a haloed past. Nalanda and Takshashila Universities, in the fifth and suxth centuries, were the highest centres of learning in the world. These are our benchmarks. And if we have to reach anywhere near them, constant innovation and tireless pushing of our quality standards is imperative," he said.

"These universities of the yore attracted students and scholars from all over the world, by virtue of their erudite and eminent scholars and the high quality of education they offered. Ancient India, thanks to these universities, was a much sought after hub for higher education. NAAC is now helping us reach those standards to make India a destination for higher education,” he also added.