Log onto masked reality: Merits and demerits of the new online classrooms

NEW DELHI: E-learning has emerged a substitute to classrooms for schools looking to resume classes amid COVID-19. But they should not be seen as a panacea.

Switching to remote learning, signing in to a video-conferencing app or a website to attend online classes and interacting with friends and teachers virtually. For a moment, they all sound exciting for a school student. But they have also raised many concerns among parents and experts. The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown from March 25 has forced schools across the country to shift to online classes to push ahead with the academic calendar, but now, the excessive use of different mobile and computer applications for these classes is throwing up a new range of health issues.

Back-to-back classes and inadequate breaks are leaving children exhausted with many complaining of tired eyes and back pain. Neha Sharma, whose three-and-half-year-old son studies in a playschool in the city, says her child is too young to sit in front of a computer screen and pay attention to a teacher for 30 minutes. It is also taking a toll on the child’s health.

“The teachers are doing their best to engage students. But ultimately, the whole pressure shifts on to the parents’ shoulders. It becomes very difficult to make children concentrate to what the teachers are saying. And then again, we have to sit with my son for certain subjects to clear his doubts,” she says. Mohammad Kamil, father of twins Arham and Khadeeja who are students of Class VI, seems to be more worried about the health and the mental conditions of his children than the Covid-19 outbreak. He has converted the drawing room into a virual classroom. But that did not ease the stress Kamil, his wife and their children have to go every day.

“There is always a worry about the amount knowledge they are gaining out of these classes. Are they learning enough? Since it’s their growing age, they must develop quick learning skills and understand subjects in depth. But I think these virtual classes are damaging their abilities to understand or learn,” he says. Kamil has got two laptops which are being used by his children attend classes. But owing to the absence of physical interaction with teachers and friends, they are missing out on the opportunity to raise their queries with teachers.

“It is a complex procedure, has a limited time frame; the teacher is giving away notes or reading out chapters. The children either are failing to concentrate on what is being taught or not getting the chance to clear their doubts. Even if the teachers are interacting with students, it remains limited to two or three students, mostly those who are little better than the other students,” he adds. He also fears if the negligence continues, it might eventually lead to inferiority complexes and depression among his children. “Some kids are smart. When a teacher asks a question they answer it quickly by searching on the internet using another mobile or a laptop. And the other students start doubting their abilities. Even if they have a doubt, they hesitate to question on the online classes, fearing bullying,” he says.

Ranjesh, a student of Class X at a Delhi government-run school, is distressed about how he will prepare for the next year’s board exams in the absence of classroom teaching. “At times, it gets frustrating to sit at home the entire day. It is affecting my preparations because there are technically no classes for us, and I am dependent only on notes. There is too much pressure on me. Also, with no practical classes, some topics are taking more time to understand,” he Ranjesh says. Dr Anuradha Khurana, a gynaecologist and the mother of two, echoed similar concerns. “My elder son is 14 years old and can study on his own. He is not facing much problem with the virtual classes. But the problem is with my daughter. Even after her classes, I have to teach the same thing again. Untill a child sees a teacher physically in a classroom, it won’t be easy for him or her register things quickly,” Khurana says.

Taking a toll on mental health



According to Dr Om Prakash, geriatric psychiatrist and associate professor at the IHBAS, physical presence is very much important in the process of learning. “When we shift from physical teaching to online learning, the teaching goes for a toss. A student’s brain may not be able to intake everything that is being taught because the technique of teaching is very different. In the learning process, physical presence is very important. It is almost humanly impossible to learn everything virtually. Brain advances with age, this is the stage where the students register all learning skills,” he says.

Prakash adds that there is a rise in cases among children facing emotional issues during the lockdown period, which is not just affecting their learning but also taking a toll on their mental health. “With schools shut and there are hardly any physical activities, children are getting more aggressive, violent, they are throwing more tantrums. These are some behavioural changes among children, and if this continues, parents are going to face more such problems with their children. This cannot go on for a long time. Even if less number of students are allowed to attend classes on rotations, schools should reopen. Teaching has to be normal. And every subject has a lot of practical aspects which cannot be taught virtually,” he added.

Pankaj Garg, a mathematics teacher at Rajdhani College, says online classes can’t be a substitute to the traditional classrooms, and they are only an additional tool of teaching. “It affects students’ mental health. At times, students can’t come online due to poor internet connectivity. That causes certain anxiety among them. Some students have started consulting psychiatrist for their depression and are taking medicines,” says Garg.

Government’s cap on online classes



Last week, the ‘Pragyata’ guidelines for digital education, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) suggested that schools can hold live online classes for a maximum of 1.5 hours per day for Classes I-VIII, and three hours per day for Classes XI-XIII. For kindergarten, nursery and pre-school, only 30 minutes of screen time per day for interacting with parents has been recommended.

These guidelines, prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), are only advisories, and state governments have been asked to build on them and formulate their own rules, based on local needs.

‘Can affect kids’ eyes’



Appreciating the Centre’s move to restrict time duration of online classes, Dr JS Titiyal, ophthalmologist at the AIIMS said it is better not to stare at the screen for too long. “Those who already have eye-related issues are likely to face more such problems compared to others. The students who already have allergic eyes may suffer more and the problem might persist for a longer period,” says the Padma Shri awardee. Titiyal adds that since students don’t blink much in the front of computers and have to stare on the screen non-stop, this may lead to watery eyes, redness and even headache.

“Blink at least 10-12 times in a minute. If the students are working for more than an hour then they should at least take a break of 30 seconds to 1 minute in between. They should stare at far-away objects and it’s better if there is more greenery around. Also, since children cannot step out to play much these days, parents should make sure that their child spend some time in their balcony or on the rooftop. Children must take fluid intakes and a good diet,” he says. The AIIMS is also seeing a rise in cases of students complaining of teary eyes, redness and headache. “Ever since the lockdown began and students started taking online classes, more parents have approached the eye department of the hospital,” Titiyal says.