OP Jindal Global University offers 100 fellowships for 2020 graduates

NEW DELHI: The OP Jindal Global University is offering 100 fellowships at Master’s and PhD level for JGU graduates of the 2020 batch. The Teaching & Research for Intellectual Pursuit (TRIP) fellowships offer students an opportunity to gain holistic academic experience in a two-year fellowship programme to develop their academic and research capabilities, the university said.

​The TRIP Fellowships will financially support the 2020 graduates from the Master’s and PhD in order to help overcome the uncertainties in the career of students caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, JGU had announced 100 Graduate Research Immersion Programme Scholarships for all the graduating students of JGU with a view to focusing on research and institutional mentorship. In all, 200 such Fellowships have been announced by the university.

“We are aware of the predicament that the graduates are facing,” Vice-Chancellor C. Raj Kumar said. “We believe JGU must help and support our students, especially during these extraordinarily difficult times.”