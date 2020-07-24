Amrita will conduct online proctored examination for admission to B.Tech programmes

By Sponsored Post

COVID 19 pandemic has made us think, communicate and live in a different way altogether. Technology is now becoming part and parcel of our everyday life. We should look forward positively with more confidence by accepting the changes in life and profession. Great minds have always reached greater heights by facing challenges in life.

Keeping all the safety and dynamically changing circumstances in mind, admission to B.Tech programmes offered at engineering campuses of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will be based on the marks secured in AEEE conducted as Remote Proctored model, so that the candidates can attend the exam sitting at home.

To ensure that the Amrita B.Tech aspirants are given fair opportunity, university will consider both AEEE 2020 & +2 PCM Marks to prepare the rank list. Apart from this, certain percentage of seats are reserved for those who wish to try admission on the basis of JEE Mains 2020 (January session) score. Those who

have attended SAT in 2019 or 2020 also can apply.

Office of Admissions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore has been engaging prospective applicants through Telegram Channel, dedicated chat sessions every week and through webinars. Candidates and parents can reach out to our admission counsellors through these platforms. Office of Admissions will support all the candidates attending AEEE 2020 in all possible ways. A dedicated team of admission counsellors, sufficient helpline numbers and staff will be deployed to make sure that there is enough support given to the applicants to attend the examination sitting at home. University will also try to offer another chance, in case if an applicant is unable to attend/complete the examination successfully

because of unforeseen circumstances.

Engineering career is now witnessing a paradigm shift. More opportunities are expected for engineers post pandemic, especially in the area of manufacturing, health care, robotics, AI, IoT and so on. We have now witnessed how technology can change us. More people are moving towards online shopping and digital payments for essential needs. Most of the schools are conducting classes online. In a nutshell, people are now more accustomed with technology. With these changes, it is pretty clear that there will be more opportunities for the future engineers. Placements 2021

Amrita’s placement season for the 2021 passing out batch B.Tech / M.Tech students has started! This time, we have been compelled to shift the various processes of placement to virtual mode. Despite all the odds, the process has commenced with CISCO, the well-known US multinational technology conglomerate, selecting B.Tech / M.Tech students from our engineering campuses. The salary offer for B.Tech students starts with Rs. 14.37 lakhs. The student selected for internship will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000/-.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham continues to deliver the lectures through online mode for all the existing students, considering their safety. Needless to state, it is more or less evident that the future of learning is going to be in a blended mode. First year engineering classes are also expected to be online, at least for the first semester. Practicals to be held in the labs will be conducted when the situation becomes conducive for travelling.

B.Tech admissions website: amrita.edu/btech