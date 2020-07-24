STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give us data on mock test, how many final year students participated: High Court asks Delhi University

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said a senior official of the  university be also present during the video conferencing hearing on July 28, for assistance.

Delhi High court

Delhi High court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Delhi University (DU) to place before it the data of final year students mock tests, which are scheduled to conclude on July 27. 

“On the next date, we would like to know how your (DU) mock tests went. Give us the entire data on the mock test, and how many students participated,” the bench said. Senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the DU, said he will keep available the entire data of mock tests relating to how many students participated and how many question papers were downloaded and answer sheets uploaded.

The high court also asked the varsity to give data of how many students under the persons with disability category participated in the mock tests. 

The high court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the final year examination of Delhi University, including one by the National Federation of Blind and Prateek Sharma.

The final year exams in are scheduled from August 10 to 31. 

​The high court noted that the Supreme Court is also seized of various petitions challenging University Grants Commission’s (UGC) guidelines for conducting the final term examinations in central universities.  

 

