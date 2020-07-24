JNU to now accept digital submission of dissertations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) approved a proposal for digital submission of M.Phil, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses on Thursday.

According to a statement by Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of JNU, the proposal was approved at the 286th Executive Council meeting of the university.

“JNU will be taking the lead in India to launch this novel process of dissertation and thesis submission through the digital mode. This will facilitate a timely, hassle-free and very convenient process of submission of M.Phil dissertations, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses for evaluation by the research scholars of the university,” the statement said.

​The Central university has already put in place an online theses-tracking system for the same.